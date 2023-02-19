Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $164.39 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,010,000 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.42% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $164,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

