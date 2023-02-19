Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $550.72 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 230.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $550,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

