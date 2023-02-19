Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,964 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 593,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,599,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 481,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $499.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

