Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 423,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 423,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

