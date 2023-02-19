Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $43,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $169.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

