Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,411,000 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $32,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

