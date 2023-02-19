Hedron Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $86.25 million and $858,588.56 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedron has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00426225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.97 or 0.28233909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

