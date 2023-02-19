Helium (HNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.33 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Helium has a market capitalization of $405.09 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00011715 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00420790 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.89 or 0.27880589 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,758,601 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.