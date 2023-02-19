Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXC stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

