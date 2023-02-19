Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

