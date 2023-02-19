Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $835,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Buckle Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

