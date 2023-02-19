Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

