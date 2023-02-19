Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25 to $5.42 EPS.

Shares of HSIC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $109,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 878,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 154,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

