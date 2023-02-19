Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $5.29 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $193.15 million and $404,677.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00021537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.35126896 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $372,100.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

