Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 5.7 %

HES stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

