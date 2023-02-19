HEX (HEX) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last Week

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $35.55 billion and $20.44 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00426281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.65 or 0.28242953 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
