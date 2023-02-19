HEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.19 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, HEX has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion and approximately $16.17 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
