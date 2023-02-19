holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.58 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $130,317.61 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.82 or 0.06893005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00080444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06084153 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $114,816.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.