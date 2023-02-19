H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.81.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$244,218.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,559 shares in the company, valued at C$18,811,611.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $896,066. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

