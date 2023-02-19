Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 1,433,307 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,433,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.