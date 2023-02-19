Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

NYSE PWR opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $158.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

