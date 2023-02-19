Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $33.24 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of MSCI worth $33,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

Insider Activity

MSCI Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $544.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.80. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

