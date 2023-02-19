Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

