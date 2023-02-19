Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 58,654 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,654 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

DVN stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

