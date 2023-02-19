HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Head to Head Survey

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HSBC and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get HSBC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 4 4 0 2.50 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.3% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HSBC and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $49.55 billion 3.06 $13.92 billion $2.98 12.53 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Risk and Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HSBC pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 24.55% 6.04% 0.40% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HSBC beats First Niles Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.