HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.97 million. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.24-4.32 EPS.

Shares of HUBS opened at $404.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average is $309.58.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.59.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

