Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

HUM stock opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day moving average of $506.81. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $408.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.94.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

