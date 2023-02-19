Humanscape Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.15 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Humanscape has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

