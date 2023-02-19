IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $37,580,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.