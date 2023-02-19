IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 591,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 121.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

