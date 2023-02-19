IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

