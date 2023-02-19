Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317,336 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.33% of Incyte worth $48,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Incyte by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,163 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.