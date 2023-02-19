IndiGG (INDI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,304.72

IndiGG (INDI) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $123,304.72 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

