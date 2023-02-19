ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $188.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,387 shares of company stock worth $5,397,671 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

