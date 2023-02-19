ING Groep NV Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $386.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

