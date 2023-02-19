ING Groep NV Has $1.90 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Profile

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

