ING Groep NV Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

