ING Groep NV Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.10 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

