ING Groep NV Sells 1,695 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

SNA opened at $252.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.00.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

