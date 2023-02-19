ING Groep NV Sells 2,866 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $213.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

