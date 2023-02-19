ING Groep NV Sells 61,187 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,187 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

