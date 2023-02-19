Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 91,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

