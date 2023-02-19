Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Head to Head Analysis

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 1.84 $96.81 million $1.98 38.51 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integer and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 190.16%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75% Energy Vault N/A -8.98% -6.00%

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integer beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

