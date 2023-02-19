Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Integer Trading Up 2.2 %

ITGR stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.13. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

