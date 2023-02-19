Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,252 Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CinCor Pharma worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $11,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $10,862,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 506,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the second quarter worth about $9,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 3,471.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 188,904 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC opened at $29.33 on Friday. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

