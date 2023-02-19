Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

