Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 209,757 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 254,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 134,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $19.77 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.