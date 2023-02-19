Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of BPMC opened at $46.22 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 73.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.