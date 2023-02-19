Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,690 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Kura Oncology worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

Several analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.