Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 29,150 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of APLS opened at $55.49 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.